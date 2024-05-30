Kroger (NYSE:KR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.17.

Kroger Trading Down 0.8 %

KR opened at $51.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Kroger has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,693,450.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,863,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter valued at $185,913,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Kroger by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,276,000 after buying an additional 1,123,427 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,220,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,619,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

