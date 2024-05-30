Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) PT Raised to $23.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KTOS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,369.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,369.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $60,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,038 shares of company stock worth $1,209,659 in the last ninety days. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $46,177,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,580 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,499 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 56.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,380 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

