Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of Koss stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of -0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
