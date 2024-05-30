KOK Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 43.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $94,240.57 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00010956 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001360 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,341.85 or 0.99924742 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00011790 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.94 or 0.00113760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003768 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000484 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00244406 USD and is down -45.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $112,211.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

