Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.78-17.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.89 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.850 EPS.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.28. 11,805,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,347,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kohl’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

