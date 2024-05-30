Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28), RTT News reports. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.850 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $1.25-$1.85 EPS.

Kohl’s Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE KSS opened at $27.27 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.01.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

