Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$17.05 on Thursday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$15.36 and a 1 year high of C$20.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.23, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.93.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

