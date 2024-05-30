Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 33,680.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $113,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 12,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,093,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,105,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.7 %

KDP stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,415,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.76. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.