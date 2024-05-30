KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.33

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 542248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

KDDI Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that KDDI Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

