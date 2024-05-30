Kava One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.77 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last week, Kava has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $727.21 million and $13.77 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00053406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00017822 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00012784 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,249 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

