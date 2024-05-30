Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Kandi Technologies Group Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KNDI opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $180.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02 and a beta of 1.39. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.
Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.36 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Kandi Technologies Group
About Kandi Technologies Group
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kandi Technologies Group
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.