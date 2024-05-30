Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNDI opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $180.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02 and a beta of 1.39. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Kandi Technologies Group

About Kandi Technologies Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNDI. Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 116,184 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

