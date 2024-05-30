Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Short Interest Update

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the April 30th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KAVL traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 68,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,906. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc sells, markets, and distributes electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options for adult cigarette smokers. It sells its products to non-retail customers through convenience stores and the website www.wholesale.bidivapor.com.

