JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Overweight

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 33.63% from the stock’s current price.

HBAN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,671 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,511 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 224.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 158,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 109,838 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 756,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 521,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $750,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

