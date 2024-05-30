JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Up 0.6%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s share price was up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $199.81 and last traded at $199.33. Approximately 1,437,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,166,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $570.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,016,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after buying an additional 4,603,090 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $800,130,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.