JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target to GBX 260

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 260 ($3.32) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOC. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.43) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 170 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 170 ($2.17).

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 179.60 ($2.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £923.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2,245.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 150.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 117.64. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 68.29 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 183.80 ($2.35).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

