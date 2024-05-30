Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,293 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.9% of Fiduciary Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $53,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $14,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.80.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.37. 4,549,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,393,146. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

