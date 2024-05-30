Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,816,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 4.3% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson worth $284,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.45. 8,262,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,416,246. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $347.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

