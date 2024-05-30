Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance

JRSH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,157. The company has a market cap of $37.13 million, a P/E ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 0.80. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02.

Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. ( NASDAQ:JRSH Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Access Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of Jerash Holdings (US) as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

