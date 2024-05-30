Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSHGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance

JRSH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,157. The company has a market cap of $37.13 million, a P/E ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 0.80. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02.

Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSHFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Access Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of Jerash Holdings (US) as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

