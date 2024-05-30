Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Stock Performance

Shares of Jardine Cycle & Carriage stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.13. 3,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s previous dividend of $0.51. Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

About Jardine Cycle & Carriage

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, assembles, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles; and provides aftersales services, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components.

