ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.38.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

ITT opened at $130.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.93 and a 200-day moving average of $123.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $75.82 and a fifty-two week high of $140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ITT will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,709,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 28.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $951,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

