Isthmus Partners LLC Takes $12.45 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,000. McDonald’s comprises 1.6% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

NYSE MCD traded down $4.09 on Wednesday, hitting $249.45. 4,025,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,846. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.08. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $179.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

