Isthmus Partners LLC Raises Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,703 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FMC by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 827.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $60.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,270. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $111.95. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.56.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

