Isthmus Partners LLC Raises Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,451 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $1,259,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 107,709 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 181,757 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,110.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,110.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,967.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,539 shares of company stock worth $3,507,539 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,427,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.