Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases 2,070 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for 1.6% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.75.

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA traded down $6.71 on Wednesday, hitting $263.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $312.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.22 and its 200 day moving average is $279.76. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

