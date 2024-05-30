Isthmus Partners LLC Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.02. The company had a trading volume of 751,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.34. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.