Isthmus Partners LLC Buys 3,942 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,691,000 after buying an additional 25,431 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 349,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,212,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 81.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.13. 1,608,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $139.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

