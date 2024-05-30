Isthmus Partners LLC Buys 2,456 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Columbus McKinnon worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCO. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 13,440.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,445,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,437,000 after buying an additional 27,039 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 164,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.65. 345,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,102. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $40.29.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCO shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMCO

Columbus McKinnon Profile

(Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.