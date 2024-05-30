Isthmus Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Global Industrial worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Global Industrial by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Industrial by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global Industrial by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Industrial by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares during the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Industrial

In other Global Industrial news, Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 380,000 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $15,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Trading Down 2.2 %

Global Industrial stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.08. 40,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,715. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Global Industrial had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Global Industrial Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

