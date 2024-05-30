Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires 8,686 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Interface by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,275,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,714,000 after purchasing an additional 165,536 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Interface by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 93,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 70,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the 4th quarter valued at $2,024,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Interface

In related news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of Interface stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $324,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 181,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TILE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Interface from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Interface Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TILE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 699,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,149. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $923.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

Interface Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Stories

