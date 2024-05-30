Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires 1,834 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,221,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after purchasing an additional 189,049 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,731,000 after buying an additional 51,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,655,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 533,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,209,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.60.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of TTEK stock traded down $5.78 on Wednesday, reaching $207.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.49 and a 12-month high of $221.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.41.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.