Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Major Shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp Purchases 36,559 Shares

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 36,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $345,848.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 643,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,089,392.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 30,000 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $299,100.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 10,498 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $124,926.20.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ISDR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,020. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. Issuer Direct Co. has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

