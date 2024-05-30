iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 361,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 430% from the previous session’s volume of 68,160 shares.The stock last traded at $62.00 and had previously closed at $61.55.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average of $59.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLF. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,892,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,928,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 662,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,450,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 493,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,187 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,081,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

