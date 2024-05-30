iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,759 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $46,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,492,966 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.03. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

