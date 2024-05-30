iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:IGV)

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 30,250 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 663% compared to the average volume of 3,965 put options.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IGV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,058,226 shares. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.23.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.