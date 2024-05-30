iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the April 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.38. 56,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,237. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.0729 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUSB. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 220,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,433,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 138,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 128,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 92,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

