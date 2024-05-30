iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the April 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.38. 56,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,237. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.0729 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
