iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.1% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after buying an additional 2,551,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,797 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,676,000 after purchasing an additional 440,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.76. 8,149,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,713,830. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $99.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.17.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

