iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 130.2% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

IJH traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,689,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,702. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average is $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

