iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Sold by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NYL Investors LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 405.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 13,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IAGG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 233,448 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.67. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

