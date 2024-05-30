iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 333.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,116 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $99.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.41. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $111.87.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

