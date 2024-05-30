Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Boyd Group Services (BYD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE: BYD) recently:

  • 5/17/2024 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$335.00 to C$305.00.
  • 5/16/2024 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$375.00 to C$350.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/16/2024 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$325.00 to C$275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/16/2024 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$304.00 to C$290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/16/2024 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$337.00 to C$308.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/16/2024 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$345.00 to C$340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/16/2024 – Boyd Group Services was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$290.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$310.00.
  • 5/16/2024 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$340.00 to C$325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/16/2024 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$310.00 to C$296.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/15/2024 – Boyd Group Services was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 5/15/2024 – Boyd Group Services was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating.
  • 5/8/2024 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$330.00 to C$310.00.
  • 5/1/2024 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$340.00 to C$335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/1/2024 – Boyd Group Services was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$310.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/19/2024 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$306.00 to C$304.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BYD traded up C$1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$230.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$263.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$277.64. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$226.70 and a 52 week high of C$324.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 4.8300559 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Group Services

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$170.70 per share, with a total value of C$102,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,420. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

