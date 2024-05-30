Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Gap Down to $20.71

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.71, but opened at $20.22. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF shares last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 4,189 shares.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 538.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $93,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.