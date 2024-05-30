Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 707.4% from the April 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 182.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 12,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.72. 31,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,404. The company has a market cap of $130.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $22.15.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

