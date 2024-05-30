Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $412.29

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $412.29 and last traded at $407.09, with a volume of 211032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $398.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.63.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $144.95 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.07 and its 200 day moving average is $365.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total value of $67,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $110,521.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total transaction of $67,763.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $15,314,301 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after acquiring an additional 44,370 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

