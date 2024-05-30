Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.89

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.8877 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.43.
Intertek Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $61.85 on Thursday. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
About Intertek Group
