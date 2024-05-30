Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.89

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.8877 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.43.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $61.85 on Thursday. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

