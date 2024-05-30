International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Down 0%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $169.69 and last traded at $170.82. 466,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,709,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 220,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 44,152 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 11,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

