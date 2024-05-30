Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Interactive Brokers Group has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to earn $6.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $127.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.39. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $129.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

