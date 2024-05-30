Insider Selling: UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

UMH Properties Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UMH traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.02. 91,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,650. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -573.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UMH. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 629,427 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 29.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,532,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,501,000 after purchasing an additional 576,304 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 245.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 664,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,789,000 after acquiring an additional 472,307 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,316,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 280,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $2,930,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

