Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells 208,637 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 208,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total value of $35,518,362.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 673,706,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,691,828,097.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $31,420,732.20.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.13, for a total transaction of $31,699,547.10.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $31,306,930.20.

On Monday, May 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total value of $31,102,086.60.

On Friday, May 17th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $31,037,598.80.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $30,902,933.10.

On Monday, May 13th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $30,952,247.30.

On Friday, May 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $31,149,504.10.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $30,956,040.70.

On Monday, May 6th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $30,808,098.10.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.70. 6,029,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,515,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $171.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.53.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

