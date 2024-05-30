Insider Selling: Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Sells C$385,233.60 in Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Garth W.J. Stotts sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.10, for a total transaction of C$385,233.60.

TSE:POU opened at C$32.09 on Thursday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$24.59 and a 1 year high of C$33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.13). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of C$452.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.8292264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

POU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.80.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

