Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells 341 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) President Stephen Hoge sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $49,274.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,471,777 shares in the company, valued at $212,671,776.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, May 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80.

On Monday, April 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,575,300.00.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $3.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.49. 4,651,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,174. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

